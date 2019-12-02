Found a Gold Ring? A Late DC Man Left It to His Grandson

When a D.C. man's grandfather died last week, he left him a gold ring. Four days later, the grandson lost it in Georgetown. Now, he's hoping someone will help him find it.

Julian Ragusa was shopping for Christmas gifts on Saturday near Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW when he noticed that the intricate ring was no longer on his finger. His heart sunk.

"We didn’t expect to lose him so quickly. [Losing] this ring feels like the physical manifestation of losing him,” Ragusa said about his grandfather, Charles Ragusa.

The 18-karat gold ring was made in Brazil and had been a gift to his grandfather from a woman he loved in the late '70s, Ragusa said his grandfather told him.

When Ragusa noticed the ring was gone, he retraced his steps and went back to stores he went into, including J.Crew, Brooks Brothers and Reddz Trading. He didn't find it.

He went back to Georgetown the next day, but still no luck.

Online, he posted about the missing ring on the Washington, D.C. Reddit page and on Twitter.

Ragusa said he has a feeling someone found it.

“It could have fallen down a drain, but I know someone picked it up. The question is, are they an honest person? Will they know how to find me if they find it?" he said.

Ragusa said he is offering a generous reward in exchange for the ring.

“To our family, the ring is priceless,” he said. "I want to keep it in the family forever."

Anyone with information should email JulianWRasgusa@gmail.com.