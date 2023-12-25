Man pulled from water after car plunges into Anacostia River

A man is in the hospital after first responders pulled him from a car that plunged into the Anacostia River on Christmas Day.

The car went into the water near the 11th Street bridge, and D.C. Fire and EMS personnel responded to a call just before 2 p.m.

Divers and a water rescue vehicle entered the Anacostia to search for any victims of the crash.

One person, an adult man, was pulled from the car and transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

First responders continued searching for other victims, but did not find any in the car or the nearby water.

The three rescue divers and two rescue swimmers that performed the search and rescue were out of the Anacostia as of about 2:30 p.m., and undergoing decontamination.

No information about the one victim of the crash was made available, and no information was shared about what sent the car into the river.