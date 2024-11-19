Man dead after falling from boat into Anacostia River at District Yacht Club

An hours-long search Monday night for a man who fell into the Anacostia River has ended as crews pulled a body from the water.

Officials say that man was on a boat that was docked there, and according to witnesses, he fell overboard.

This all started just before 6:30 p.m. News4 watched for hours as friends and family arrived at the District Yacht Club and the medical examiner’s van arrived just after 10 p.m.

Several teams with specialized divers brought in as they raced to rescue that man who went into the murky water.

This was a team effort from several agencies, and they searched from land, sea and air.

Investigators gathered at the end of the dock while loved ones watched from the edge of the water.

There is still no word on exactly how that man wound up going overboard.

Officials say they used every tool at their disposal, but after an hour and a half, they had to officially change it to a recovery mission.

“We conducted an active search for 90 minutes. After 90 minutes without finding a victim, unfortunately, we had to declare this as a recovery operation,” said Vito Maggiolo with D.C. Fire and EMS. “very saddened by the fact that we weren't able to make a rescue, and our thoughts, our prayers, our heartfelt sentiments, go out to the friends and family of this individual.”

D.C. Fire and EMS said the Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

