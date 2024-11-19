Southeast DC

Man dead after falling from boat into Anacostia River at District Yacht Club

It is still not known how the man ended up going overboard.

NBC Universal, Inc.

An hours-long search Monday night for a man who fell into the Anacostia River has ended as crews pulled a body from the water.

Officials say that man was on a boat that was docked there, and according to witnesses, he fell overboard.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

This all started just before 6:30 p.m. News4 watched for hours as friends and family arrived at the District Yacht Club and the medical examiner’s van arrived just after 10 p.m.

Several teams with specialized divers brought in as they raced to rescue that man who went into the murky water.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This was a team effort from several agencies, and they searched from land, sea and air.

Investigators gathered at the end of the dock while loved ones watched from the edge of the water.

There is still no word on exactly how that man wound up going overboard.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Old Town Alexandria 58 mins ago

Fire closes Alexandria bookstore day after opening

Chantilly 2 hours ago

Family grieves Chantilly toddler hit and killed by truck

Officials say they used every tool at their disposal, but after an hour and a half, they had to officially change it to a recovery mission.

“We conducted an active search for 90 minutes. After 90 minutes without finding a victim, unfortunately, we had to declare this as a recovery operation,” said Vito Maggiolo with D.C. Fire and EMS. “very saddened by the fact that we weren't able to make a rescue, and our thoughts, our prayers, our heartfelt sentiments, go out to the friends and family of this individual.”

D.C. Fire and EMS said the Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCAnacostia River
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us