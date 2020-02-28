Man May Have Poked Woman With Syringe Full of Bodily Fluid in Maryland Store: Police

Police say they now have more information about what may have been in the syringe with which a man poked a woman in a Maryland grocery store.

Several syringes containing semen were found during the investigation into suspect Thomas Bryon Stemen, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in an update Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim is on preventative medications after she was pricked with the syringe on Feb. 18 at a store in the 5500 block of Shady Side Road in Churchton.

Surveillance footage from the store shows a man follow a woman into the store's cart area and bump into her. He appears to have something in his right hand. She jumps and puts her hand to her side. They appear to speak to each other and he looks around.

UPDATE:Please watch the attached video and continue to share. This suspect needs to be identified and this victim needs answers to her health concerns.Southern DistrictAssault / ChurchtonOn February 18, 2020 we were notified of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton. An adult female advised she was assaulted and poked with what is believed to be a syringe while walking through the parking lot. Video surveillance was pulled and a white male approximately 50 years old is seen walking near the victim. The suspect bumped into the victim and you can see an exchange between the two. Medical treatment was sought and a syringe stick, can not be ruled out at this time. Southern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. The below photograph is the best picture we have of the suspect at this time and we are asking for it to be shared. Posted by Anne Arundel County Police Department on Monday, February 24, 2020

Stemen, of Churchton, was arrested Tuesday, a week later, after police received a tip. He was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have had a similar encounter is asked to call police. The investigation is ongoing.

A man pleaded guilty to squirting semen from a bottle onto women in stores in Gaithersburg, Maryland, in 2010.

Update (Feb. 28, 2020, 3:27 p.m. ET): Police initially said the substance in the syringe they believe Stemen used had been confirmed to be semen.