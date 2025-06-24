Man pleads guilty in collision with train that killed girlfriend, 18

A Northern Virginia man admitted driving his car into a moving train, killing his teenage girlfriend almost two years ago.

Jeremiah Greenfield pleaded guilty Monday to felony homicide and felony eluding, agreeing to serve at least 20 years in prison.

“Just the fact of him pleading guilty to the second-degree murder is — I wouldn’t say a relief for us — but a, just a sense of knowing that he is now taking responsibility for this,” said victim Haiden Smallwood’s mother, Nina Pierce. “He’s not trying to make it seem like it was an accident.”

Greenfield was speeding when police tried to pull him over Aug. 2, 2023. He fled, with police clocking him at up to 115 mph before losing sight of the car.

Then, Greenfield drove around other cars stopped at a railroad crossing in Delaplane and slammed into a train, killing Smallwood, his 18-year-old girlfriend, police said.

In letters Greenfield sent to the victim’s mother from jail, he explained why he didn’t stop.

“In every letter he is not necessarily apologetic for what he did but definitely sorry for where he is,” Pierce said.

A corner of the living room in the family’s Berryville home is dedicated to the young woman, who graduated from high school just weeks before her death and planned to study nursing.

“Life as we knew it is gone,” Pierce said. “Our whole world is different now.”

Joselynn Tyler, who was just 13 when her sister died, watched Monday’s hearing.

“We’re doing this for Haiden,” Joselynn. “She’s finally getting the justice that she deserves, and he’s getting the time he deserves for what he took from us.”

A memorial marks the spot along the railroad tracks where Smallwood was killed. It’s become a place of reflection for some who loved Smallwood.

“Every time we’re there almost, someone will stop and just say they’re sorry, tell us we’re in their thoughts,” Pierce said. “We’ve had people stop and pray with us.”

On Monday, a family from West Virginia — complete strangers — pulled in to offer flowers.

Family and friends say they will continue to visit the memorial. They will be together in court Oct. 9 when the judge decides the final sentence.

Smallwood’s family created two scholarships in her honor at her alma mater, Clarke County High School in Berryville. They also hope to develop a memorial garden there.

