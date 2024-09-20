Man on video sought after 70-year-old is stabbed to death in DC

Who stabbed a 70-year-old man to death in D.C.?

D.C. police asked for help identifying a person of interest after a senior from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was found stabbed to death earlier this month in Southeast.

Johnathan Reeves had recently retired and was the fun-loving core of his family, his grieving brother told News4.

“Johnny was like the pearl, the diamond, the ruby of the family. He was just the energy,” Tim Reeves said.

Surveillance video released by D.C. police Thursday shows who police called a person of interest in the homicide case. A man in a red hat is seen walking with another man, who police did not name a person of interest.

D.C. police say the man on the right is a person of interest in 70-year-old Johnathan Reeves' stabbing death in D.C. on Sept. 10 (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

D.C. police responded to a call about a car crash on Sept. 10 at about 3:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of Livingston Road SE. Officers found an unoccupied vehicle on the sidewalk and a man lying in the roadway with stab wounds. Reeves was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information was released on a potential motive in the deadly attack.

Reeves had gone out with friends that night, loved ones said. He loved roller skating and the Pittsburgh Steelers and worked for 25 years as a pipe and mechanical installer.

Johnathan Reeves (Credit: Courtesy of family)

Reeves’ brother said his family is hoping for justice.

“Imma miss my brother, man. I just want this thing to be over, and we gotta get through this,” Tim Reeves said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.

