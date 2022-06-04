Man on Motorcycle Struck, Seriously Injured by DC Fire Truck: Authorities

A man on a motorcycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a fire truck in Northwest D.C. Saturday.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews were responding to a fire in the 100 block of C street NW at around 10 a.m. when they collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of 3rd and E streets in the Judiciary Square neighborhood, the fire department said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. No one on the fire truck was hurt.

"Metropolitan police major crash unit is investigating the collision. We are also, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, handling an internal investigation into what occurred here," Jennifer Donelan, the chief communications officer for the fire department, said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More details about what may have caused the crash were not provided.