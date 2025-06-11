Northwest DC

Man on DC radio tower as police standoff approaches 24 hours

The man climbed the WAMU and WTOP radio tower on Massachusetts Avenue NW late Tuesday afternoon and was still there as of midday Wednesday.

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man scaled a radio tower on American University’s campus and was engaged in a standoff with D.C. police that hit 19 hours on Wednesday morning.

The tower supports the main broadcast antennas for WAMU and WTOP, and WAMU’s radio signal was briefly affected, an executive said.

The man called 911 and climbed the tower in the 4400 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police described their encounter with him as a barricade situation and said negotiators were on the scene.

The man was still on the 321-foot tower before noon Wednesday. Video shows a man in a red hoodie pacing. It wasn’t immediately clear why he climbed the tower.

Police and American University officials asked people to avoid the area.

In a message to students and staff on Wednesday morning, school executive Bronté Burleigh-Jones said campus operations will be normal, with buildings and offices open.

“In MPD’s assessment, the individual does not pose a risk to the community or campus safety,” the message said, in part.

