Man missing since leaving for Dominican Republic to save marriage

A man with Maryland ties hasn’t been heard from since he was about to board a plane to the Dominican Republic to salvage his marriage two weeks ago, his father told News4.

Marcus Forrester says he and his son Jason, 38, voice texted each other many time a day – every day – especially after his son moved from Beltsville to Miami.

“He likes to talk,” he said. “He likes to tell me what he’s doing, send me videos of where he’s going.”

Jason Forrester’s frequent trips to the Dominican Republic led to love and then marriage to a woman he met there.

“He met the parents and so on,” Marcus Forrester said. “They got married in DR, and he started making arrangements to get her to come her legally. And that did happen. She got a visa.”

Jason Forrester and his new bride struggled a bit as they transitioned from a long-distance relationship to sharing a home, his father said.

Then one day his son got home from work and found his apartment was cleared out – his new wife gone.

Forrester says his son was heartbroken when his wife refused to return his calls, then blocked him.

He says his son decided to fly to the Dominican Republic to talk with her family, hoping they would help convince her to return to the marriage.

But after the phone call from the airport two weeks ago, no one – not his family or friends – has heard from him.

Calls to the Dominican Embassy have produced no helpful information, Forrester says.

“We’re just very concerned, hoping and praying that he shows up some way, somehow, but the reality of it is it could be even worse,” he said.

Forrester is in the process of filing a missing person report with police in Miami, where his son lived and was last seen.

