Northwest DC

Man lit on fire at DC bus stop; search for suspect underway

The victim was sitting at a bus stop at North Capitol and P streets NW, south of Florida Avenue, when the attacker poured liquid on him and ignited it, police said

By Andrea Swalec

A man is seriously hurt after another man poured a liquid on him and set him on fire at a bus stop in Northwest D.C. on Monday, authorities say. The search for the attacker is underway.

The victim was sitting at a bus stop at North Capitol and P streets NW, south of Florida Avenue, when the attacker poured liquid on him and ignited it at about 3:05 p.m., police said. The attacker ran off, and the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera, police said, sharing an image and asking the public for help finding him. He’s carrying a container.

Police did not immediately say whether the victim and suspect are believed to have known each other.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is available.

