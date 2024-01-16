Man lit on fire at DC bus stop; search for suspect underway

A man is seriously hurt after another man poured a liquid on him and set him on fire at a bus stop in Northwest D.C. on Monday, authorities say. The search for the attacker is underway.

The victim was sitting at a bus stop at North Capitol and P streets NW, south of Florida Avenue, when the attacker poured liquid on him and ignited it at about 3:05 p.m., police said. The attacker ran off, and the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera, police said, sharing an image and asking the public for help finding him. He’s carrying a container.

MPD Searching for Suspect Who Lit Man on Fire



Police did not immediately say whether the victim and suspect are believed to have known each other.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is available.

