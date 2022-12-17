gun violence

Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police

Police said they were alerted to a shooting in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW.  The man killed was identified as 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Baltimore, Maryland.

One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Northwest D.C., according to authorities. 

D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. 

First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Baltimore, Maryland, on the sidewalk in front of 2467 18th Street NW suffering from gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

A woman was hit by a stray bullet, and she was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at a hospital, authorities said. 

A third victim said that during the shooting the gunman “pointed a firearm in his direction and discharged one round into the crowd,” police said. 

That third person was not hurt. 

A motive for the shooting and description of the suspect were not provided. Authorities say eight rounds were fired.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Tipsters should call police at 202-727-9099 or submit information anonymously by texting 50411.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

