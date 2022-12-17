Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police

One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Northwest D.C., according to authorities.

D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW.

First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Baltimore, Maryland, on the sidewalk in front of 2467 18th Street NW suffering from gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A woman was hit by a stray bullet, and she was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at a hospital, authorities said.

A third victim said that during the shooting the gunman “pointed a firearm in his direction and discharged one round into the crowd,” police said.

That third person was not hurt.

A motive for the shooting and description of the suspect were not provided. Authorities say eight rounds were fired.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Tipsters should call police at 202-727-9099 or submit information anonymously by texting 50411.

