Man Killed When Train Hits Pickup Truck in Virginia

A 26-year-old man died Monday night when a cargo train hit a pickup truck in Prince William County, Virginia, and the driver of the truck was injured, police say.

The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was going northbound on Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket about 6:30 p.m. Monday when the driver disregarded a stop sign before the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks, Prince William County police said in a release on Tuesday.

A passing cargo train collided with the truck, which landed several hundred feet from the crossing, police said.

Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, of Manassas, died in the crash. He was the passenger in the pickup, police said.

First responders rescued the 42-year-old driver from the truck and flew him to a hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police did not name the driver.

