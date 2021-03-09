Man Killed Inside Landover Dollar Tree, Police Sources Say

A man was shot and killed in a Landover, Maryland shopping complex on Tuesday, leaving shoppers rattled and an investigation underway. Prince George’s County Police sources told News4 that the shooting took place inside a Dollar Tree.

“I was shocked and surprised and now it’s kind of scary. I was headed to that store,” Teonna Davis said. “I’m glad I didn’t come out earlier.”

She and her fiancé Tyron Martin walked to the Dollar Tree at the shopping center, but couldn’t cross the crime scene tape.

“I think it’s crazy, real crazy because you shouldn’t be able to live like this,” Martin said. “You should be able to go into any store you want to and this shouldn’t happen.”

Prince George’s County homicide detectives said the man, whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, was killed around 3 p.m. Crime scene investigators collected evidence inside the store and detectives are checking to see if there is surveillance video of the murder.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Prince George’s County Police Department as they search for a motive and a suspect.