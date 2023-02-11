Man Killed in Shooting Near Anacostia Library in Southeast: DC Police

A man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday, police say.

The victim was identified as Melvin Henderson, 27, of Southeast.

Police responded to a report of gunshot sounds in the 1900 block of 18th Street and Good Hope Road, near the Anacostia Neighborhood Library, at about 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Henderson died at the scene.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide and have yet to make an arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.