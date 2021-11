A man was killed in a shooting at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The shooting happened in the parking lot about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue treated the victim at the scene, but his life couldn't be saved.

The shooter is not in custody. There is no description of the shooter.

News4 is at the scene.