Man Killed in Rockville Shooting: Police

A man was fatally shot in a residential Rockville, Maryland, neighborhood overnight, police said.

Rockville Police said the shooting happened near Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place around midnight Friday. That's not far from Rockville High School.

The victim died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Police haven't said if they have any suspects — or what may have led to the shooting. They’ve asked anyone with security camera footage to contact authorities.

The Montgomery County Police major crimes unit will take over the investigation.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.