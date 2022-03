A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday in Northwest D.C., police said.

Officers responded at around 8:04 p.m. to the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue NW, where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, D.C. police said.

The driver did not remain on the scene, authorities said. No information on the pedestrian or vehicle has been released.

Drivers are advised to prepare for road closures.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.