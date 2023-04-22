Man Killed in Northeast DC Fire

One man was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, and investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Video captured how around noon, the flames ripped through the roof of the building on the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE before firefighters arrived.

Update Working Fire 1400 block Saratoga Ave NE. Fire top floor extended into attic. Still have fire condition on attic. Request aerial tower. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/tMJgyJ1Css — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 22, 2023

D.C. fire officials said five people were forced from their homes. The victim’s name has not been released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Fire officials said the bulk of the blaze was centered in the attic, and it wasn't easy to get to. When they did, firefighters were able to get it under control and keep it from spreading to other structures.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.