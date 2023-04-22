Northeast DC

Man Killed in Northeast DC Fire

Video captured how the flames ripped through the roof of the building on Saratoga Avenue near Montana Avenue.

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

One man was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, and investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Video captured how around noon, the flames ripped through the roof of the building on the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE before firefighters arrived. 

D.C. fire officials said five people were forced from their homes. The victim’s name has not been released. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Fire officials said the bulk of the blaze was centered in the attic, and it wasn't easy to get to. When they did, firefighters were able to get it under control and keep it from spreading to other structures.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Northeast DCWashington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us