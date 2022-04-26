Washington DC

Man Killed in Northeast as 4 Shootings Erupt Across DC: Police

By Sophia Barnes

One person was killed as four shootings broke out overnight across Washington, D.C.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue in Northeast about 11:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Four shootings in D.C. between late on Monday, April 25 and early Tuesday, April 26

The victim was a man, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Officers also responded to three shootings in Southeast D.C. between 10 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday. Gunfire erupted on Mount View Place, 22nd Street and E Street, police said.

A 4-door silver sedan was sought in connection with the shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE, which is near the D.C.-Maryland line.

MPD hasn’t said whether any of the shootings could be related.

Police haven't released information on any suspects in the shootings.

