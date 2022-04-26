Man Killed in Northeast as 4 Shootings Erupt Across DC: Police

One person was killed as four shootings broke out overnight across Washington, D.C.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue in Northeast about 11:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim was a man, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers also responded to three shootings in Southeast D.C. between 10 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday. Gunfire erupted on Mount View Place, 22nd Street and E Street, police said.

A 4-door silver sedan was sought in connection with the shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE, which is near the D.C.-Maryland line.

MPD hasn’t said whether any of the shootings could be related.

Police haven't released information on any suspects in the shootings.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.