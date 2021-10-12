Man Killed in Maryland Home Slept in Homeowner's Basement ‘Without Permission'

A man who was shot and killed inside a Poolesville, Maryland, home on Monday slept in the basement of the house for "some time without the homeowner's permission," Montgomery County police said Tuesday.

The homeowner called 911 about 9 a.m. and said someone was trying to get in his home in the 18000 block of River Road, police said. He told police he heard some noises, armed himself and confronted the suspect inside the house.

He fired at the man while on the phone with the dispatcher, according to police audio.

“Units responding to the burglary: the suspect is now in the house. … The complainant is firing his weapon at the subject now. There is shouting in the background as well,” the dispatcher tells police.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Harry Trueman Powell, of Washington, D.C., dead inside a room in the house.

Montgomery County police said the homeowner, who has not been identified, was alone inside the house at the time. He was not hurt.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner.

Police said Tuesday there was an "active and ongoing investigation" into the shooting.

The house is in a rural area, where homes are on acres of land.

"I can say it's interesting that this person did happen upon this house, but right now we're still trying to find out why this person did happen to come upon this house, specifically," a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department said Monday.

