Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on BW Parkway

Police are looking for a metallic blue Nissan Maxima

By Allison Hageman

U.S Park Police

Police are searching for a car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on the Baltimore Washington Parkway late Monday evening.

A man was walking on the parkway when he was struck in the southbound lanes south of Route 197 at about 10:15 p.m., U.S. Park Police said.

The man died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The car that drove off is described as a metallic blue Nissan Maxima. It is likely to have damage to the front driver’s side of the car and mirror, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Park Police at 202-379-4877 or USPP_pio@NPS.GOV.

