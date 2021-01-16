Man Killed in Hillandale Hit-and-Run, Police Search for Victim's Family Members

A man died after a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Maryland and police are searching for the victim's family members to aid in their investigation.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., 66-year-old Mark C. Henderson was crossing New Hampshire Avenue near Elton Road in Hillandale. A driver traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue struck Henderson and then fled the area, Montgomery County Police said.

Henderson died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007 or 2008 silver Nissan Altima or Sentra with damage to the left front bumper and fender area.

Police said they were still investigating why the driver hit Henderson, and no description of the suspect was released.

Henderson lived on the 7800 block of Lockney Avenue in Takoma Park. Detectives have been unable to locate any of his family members.

Anyone with information on possible family members should call Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000.