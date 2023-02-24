Man Killed in Fiery Stolen Maserati Crash, Police Seek to Identify Driver

A driver of a stolen Maserati speeding the wrong way on Interstate 495 died in a crash early Friday morning in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was reported at around 4:30 a.m. in the Express Lanes of I-495 at Exit 49.

The black 2018 Maserati Quattroporte sedan struck a concrete barrier head-on. The impact caused the car to burst into flames, police said.

The Maserati was reported stolen in Prince George’s County, police said. The driver was the only one in the car.

The driver's body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy examination and positive identification, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the Maserati heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes before the crash, or has any information about who the driver may be, to call (703) 803-0026 or emai questions@vsp.virginia.gov.