A man was fatally stabbed in Vienna, Virginia, police said early Sunday.

A home on the 2900 block of Edgelea Road is now surrounded by police tape, considered a crime scene.

Officers were called to the home for reports of a stabbing, police said.

A man suffering stab wounds was found and taken to the hospital, police said.

Police say a person is in custody and there's no threat to public safety.

