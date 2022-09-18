Man Killed in Fairfax County Shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County, authorities say.

Police were called for reports of a shooting at the 8400 Block of Madge Lane off Richmond Highway at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found a man outside of the Woodlawn Garden Apartments with a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Fairfax County Police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are currently looking for four men in connection to the shooting. Their relationship to the victim and motive is unknown.

No arrests have been made.