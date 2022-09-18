Fairfax County

Man Killed in Fairfax County Shooting

Police are looking for suspects and no arrests have been made

By NBC Washington Staff

Fairfax County Police Car
NBC Washington

A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County, authorities say.

Police were called for reports of a shooting at the 8400 Block of Madge Lane off Richmond Highway at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found a man outside of the Woodlawn Garden Apartments with a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Fairfax County Police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are currently looking for four men in connection to the shooting. Their relationship to the victim and motive is unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been made.

transgender students Sep 17

Virginia Governor Seeks New Transgender Student Policies

Dominion Energy Home Assistance Sep 16

Dominion Energy Helps Family Create ‘Forever Home' With Free Repairs

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyNorthern VirginiaFatal Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us