Man Killed in DC-295 Hit-and-Run

A man was killed on DC-295 early Monday when a driver crashed into him and took off, authorities say.

The victim had trouble with his vehicle and was outside on southbound DC-295 near Laboratory Road (Exit 1) when he was hit at about 3:20 a.m., police said the initial investigation showed.

Neither the victim’s name nor a description of the striking vehicle were immediately released.

Drivers saw major delays during the Monday morning rush hour as police investigated the crash. All southbound lanes had reopened as of 7:50 a.m.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

