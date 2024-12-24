Man killed in Columbia Heights blaze linked to fireplace debris

A man died in a fire in Northwest D.C. early on the morning of Christmas Eve, officials said.
Debris in a fireplace started the blaze in the 1500 block of Ogden St. NW, D.C. Fire and EMS said. It was an accident, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 1 a.m. When they arrived, they saw flames on the first floor of the building.
The man was rescued and taken to a trauma center, but died, officials said. Firefighters put out the blaze, and investigators are on the scene.
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.