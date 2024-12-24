Washington DC

Man killed in Columbia Heights blaze linked to fireplace debris

By Sophia Barnes

2158384289

A man died in a fire in Northwest D.C. early on the morning of Christmas Eve, officials said.

Debris in a fireplace started the blaze in the 1500 block of Ogden St. NW, D.C. Fire and EMS said. It was an accident, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 1 a.m. When they arrived, they saw flames on the first floor of the building.

The man was rescued and taken to a trauma center, but died, officials said. Firefighters put out the blaze, and investigators are on the scene.

