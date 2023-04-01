Prince George's County

Man Killed in Collision in Prince George's County

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed in a two-car crash in Prince George's County early Saturday, police say.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. in the area of Allentown Road and Leon Street, near Joint Base Andrews, according to the Prince George’s County police.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Both Allentown Road and Leon Street were closed while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

