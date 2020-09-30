Alexandria

Man Killed in Alexandria: Police

NBC Washington

A man was found killed at an apartment complex in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday night, police say.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Quantrell Avenue for a possible shooting just before 4 p.m.

They found the 57-year-old man suffering from an injury to his upper body.

Medics took him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 703-746-6673.

The killing is the second homicide in Alexandria this year.

