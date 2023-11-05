Man killed in shooting reported as accident in McLean: Police

A deadly shooting involving off-duty United States Park Police employees is under investigation in McLean, Virginia, authorities say.

A person reported they accidentally shot a man in the 1700 block of Old Meadow Road just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The victim and the shooter knew each other, according to police.

The shooter was detained, police say.

The United States Park Police shared the following statement with News4:

“We are aware of the incident involving off-duty United States Park Police (USPP) employees at a private residence in Fairfax County. The incident is under investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department and all questions related to this investigation will need to be referred to them. Our focus right now is on supporting the family, friends and coworkers of our employees involved in this tragic incident. USPP has nothing further to share at this time.”

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.