A man is dead after a workplace accident at a Fairfax, Virginia, Home Depot store, police said.

The man was operating a forklift about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at the store on Merrilee Drive off Lee Highway, Fairfax County Police said.

He was injured by the forklift and died at the scene, police said.

