Man Killed at Stafford Apartment Complex

A man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in Stafford, Virginia, authorities say.

Christopher McDuffie, 25, was shot several times the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He was found in the courtyard of the Garrison Woods Apartments on Garrison Woods Drive.

Deputies found people performing first aid on McDuffie when they arrived just before 2:45 p.m.

Medics took him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses described the suspect as a medium complexion black man in his 20s who is 5'10" and 175 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, skull cap, grey sweats and a blue hoodie, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Detective N.D. Ridings at 540-658-445.

