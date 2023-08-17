Washington DC

Man killed, another injured in Columbia Heights shooting

The victim is among at least 166 people who have died in homicides so far this year in Washington, D.C.

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man died and another man was hurt in a shooting in the Columbia Heights area of Washington, D.C., Wednesday night, police say.

About 9:20 p.m., police officers who heard the sound of gunshots found 33-year-old Kevin Scott shot to death in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW near the Columbia Heights Metro station, police said.

A short time later, officers found another man who had been shot in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, police said. Medics took him to a hospital, and his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

D.C. police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411.

Scott is among at least 166 people who have died in homicides so far this year in D.C., which is a 27% increase compared to this time last year.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to address crime in the city at a news conference Thursday. She's expected to update residents on recent policy changes and upcoming initiatives.

In July, the D.C. Council passed emergency crime legislation that makes it easier for judges to hold adults and juveniles charged with violent crimes until their trial.

