Man killed, another hurt in Prince George's County shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting in Laurel, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.

Prince George's County police officers found 21-year-old Desmond Lowe and a second man suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment building on Mistletoe Springs Road just after midnight. Lowe, a Germantown resident, died at the shooting scene, police said.

The second man who was shot was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven't released any further information about the circumstances of the shooting, but said detectives were working to identify a suspect or suspects.

The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the shooting. Anyone who has information can call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS.