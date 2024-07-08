Gun violence

Man killed, another hurt in Prince George's County shooting

By Gina Cook

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

One man died and another was injured in a shooting in Laurel, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.

Prince George's County police officers found 21-year-old Desmond Lowe and a second man suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment building on Mistletoe Springs Road just after midnight. Lowe, a Germantown resident, died at the shooting scene, police said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The second man who was shot was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven't released any further information about the circumstances of the shooting, but said detectives were working to identify a suspect or suspects.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the shooting. Anyone who has information can call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Gun violencePrince George's CountyPrince George’s County Police Department
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us