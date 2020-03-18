Man Killed, 4 Maryland Officers Injured in Suspected DUI Crash

A suspected impaired driver crashed into a police cruiser at the scene of a traffic stop in Largo, Maryland, Tuesday night, killing one man and injuring four Maryland officers, police say.

Marc Alexander, 60, of Upper Marlboro, was killed. Police say his Honda Ridgeline had been rear-ended by a different suspected impaired driver.

In the first crash, Victoria Cross, 59, of Lothian, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Rt. 202 hit the rear of Alexander's Honda, police say. A Maryland State Trooper, Brandon White, of the Forrestville Barrack, and three Prince George's County Officers headed to the scene, at Campus Way, about 10 p.m.

Police suspected that Cross was impaired and were preparing to conduct a field sobriety test.

Trooper White was sitting inside his patrol car with lights flashing about 10:10 p.m. when a 38-year-old woman from Capitol Heights driving a 2004 Pontiac Gran Prix slammed into the rear, pushing the car out.

The patrol car then slammed into three Prince George's County Officers.

The Gran Prix sideswiped the Honda and then struck Alexander who was standing nearby, police said.

Alexander was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and pronounced dead, police say. The officers and the trooper were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they found marijuana in plain view of the Gran Prix. Police will review their case with the Prince George's County State's Attorney Office about possible charges.

Cross, the driver in the first crash, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving while impaired, reckless driving and negligent driving, police say. She was released to a sober driver, police say.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash occurred on St. Patrick's Day, hours after police in Maryland warned drivers against getting behind the wheel impaired, even though bars and restaurants in the state are currently not allowed to serve customers inside establishments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.