Man Killed, 3 Firefighters Hurt in Maryland Blaze

One man was killed and three firefighters were injured in a house fire in Maryland, officials said Monday.

Officials in Prince George’s County said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire at a two-story house on Bond Mill Road in Laurel around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, news outlets reported.

The fire department said search crews found the body of a man at the scene after making the house safe for the searchers. Authorities said excessive storage conditions made it hard to navigate the home, and the first floor had already partially collapsed when they arrived.

The victim's identity hadn't been released as of late Monday afternoon.

According to officials, one Prince George’s County firefighter was injured and sent to the hospital, and two others were taken to the hospital to be examined. All three were treated and released.