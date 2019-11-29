Man Killed, 2 Hurt in Southeast DC Triple Shooting: Police

By Derrick Ward

Gunshots rang out in broad daylight in Southeast D.C. Friday morning, killing one man and hurting two other people, police say.

Officers heard gunshots near Buena Vista Terrace SE and rushed to the scene.

They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE. A third person who was shot went to a fire station about a mile away on Pennsylvania Ave. SE, police said.

Local

chemicals 3 hours ago

Study: People Who Cook at Home More Have Lower Levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’

Maryland 4 hours ago

Ulysses Currie, Former Maryland State Senator, Dies at 82

In all, police say two men and a woman were shot. Michael Cunningham, 28, of Northeast D.C. died at the scene.

Police say they are searching for the suspect.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us