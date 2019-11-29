Man Killed, 2 Hurt in Southeast DC Triple Shooting: Police

Gunshots rang out in broad daylight in Southeast D.C. Friday morning, killing one man and hurting two other people, police say.

Officers heard gunshots near Buena Vista Terrace SE and rushed to the scene.

They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE. A third person who was shot went to a fire station about a mile away on Pennsylvania Ave. SE, police said.

In all, police say two men and a woman were shot. Michael Cunningham, 28, of Northeast D.C. died at the scene.

Police say they are searching for the suspect.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates.