Man, juvenile shot on 1st Street SW near Nationals Park, police say

A man and a juvenile were shot early Wednesday blocks away from Nationals Park, D.C. police said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of First Street SW and found two people injured, police said.

The boy had been shot in the chest and one leg, according to police. He was identified only as a juvenile male.

One man had been shot in the shoulder, police said. Further information about his identity was not released.

Both victims were conscious and breathing when taken to hospitals, police said.

