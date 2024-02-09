Washington DC

Man injured in shootout with police near Frederick Douglass site in Southeast DC

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police shot a man near the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Southeast D.C. Friday evening.

Uniformed officers with a new homicide suppression unit created in January were trying to contact a man in an apartment complex courtyard in the 1400 block of Bangor Street SE, police said.

“The male immediately ran from our officers,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said. “Our officers followed him into an alley where the man pulled out a firearm. The man fire multiple shots towards our officers. Our officers returned fire, striking the individual. Our officers rendered medical attention to the subject.”

He was taken to a hospital and will survive his injuries. No officers were injured.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

It’s unclear why police initially approached the man.

The neighborhood is receiving extra patrols because of an increase in homicides, police said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC 3 hours ago

Tech exec dies week after being knocked out in fight in DC

marriage 3 hours ago

Effort to end child marriages in Virginia going to House floor for a vote

“Our officers were conduction proactive policing, which is what I expect them to do,” Smith said. “And it’s unfortunate that someone assumes that it is OK to shoot at our officers when we are proactively trying to prevent crime in this particular area.”

Internal Affairs agents are investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCrime and Courtsgun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us