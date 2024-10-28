Man injured in shooting at Anacostia Metro station

One person is hurt after a shooting at the Anacostia Metro station.

The victim is in stable condition. Police cleared the scene at around 8 p.m. and the station has since been reopened.

Metro Transit Police confirmed that they were called out to reports of that shooting here at the Metro Station at around 6:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been grazed by a bullet.

Investigators believe this all started with some sort of dispute between the suspected shooter and the victim aboard a Green Line train. Investigators say that dispute continued onto the platform, which is where the shooting took place.

This is the second sort of violent incident that has taken place aboard a Metro train this weekend.

WMATA says that on Saturday aboard a Green Line train near Gallery Place, there was an incident between some juveniles who appeared to be robbing another person that escalated to a shooting. That victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There's no indication at this point that these two incidents could be related, but Metro Transit Police continue to investigate both.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to them.

