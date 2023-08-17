Man injured in crash with shooting suspect near Joint Base Andrews has died

A man critically injured in a crash near Joint Base Andrews involving a driver who had been reported earlier for firing gunshots has died, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

A driver traveling on Suitland Parkway near Allentown Road called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday to report a driver in a black BMW following their car and “firing shots,” according to a release from the Independent Investigations Division. No one was injured by the shooting.

Shortly after, Morningside police officers spotted a BMW that matched the dispatcher's description on Suitland Road.

The driver of the BMW was at the intersection of Suitland and Allentown roads, about four miles away from where the initial shots were fired, when he lost control and hit a Ford in the northbound turning lane. The crash was outside a Joint Base Andrews gate.

Video taken after the crash shows a black BMW on top of a damaged, tan Ford sedan.

The man driving the BMW ran from the scene of the crash but was later found by police and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

There were three people inside the Ford. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in the hospital Tuesday.

Two children in the car were treated at a hospital and released.

A loaded gun was found in the suspects’ car.

Police say the shooting was not random.

Morningside's police chief said his officers were not pursuing the BMW at the time of the crash and his department is cooperating with the investigation by the Maryland attorney general's Independent Investigations Division.

Dashawn Redding, 31, of Suitland, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless engagement and multiple gun charges.

Redding was in court two weeks ago in a domestic violence case and was ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession, according to court records.