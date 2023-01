A man is seriously hurt after a crash involving a car and Metrobus in Washington, D.C., authorities say.

D.C. police said the crash happened in the 800 block of 2nd Street in NW at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said an elderly man collided with the Metrobus after suffering a medical emergency.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No injuries were reported on the bus.