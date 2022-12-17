crash

Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said.

Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces laying in the grass by the road.

A man was taken to the hospital. It was not immediately clear how severe his injuries were.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

