Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said.

Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces laying in the grass by the road.

A man was taken to the hospital. It was not immediately clear how severe his injuries were.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

