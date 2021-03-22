Virginia

Man Injured After Falling Off Horse While Fleeing Police

By Associated Press

Shutterstock

A wanted man who fled from police on horse was seriously injured when he fell off the horse and was hit by a police vehicle, Virginia authorities said.

Officials say police responded to an intersection in downtown Lynchburg around 7:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of a wanted individual who was riding a horse.

Officers told the man he had a warrant for violating a protective order, but he would not comply with their order and fled on his horse, riding into oncoming traffic.

About 15 minutes later, the man fell off his horse while officers were still attempting to stop him.

As officers approached him, one of them accidentally struck the man with a vehicle as he was lying in the road.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The horse was not injured.

Lynchburg police have asked Virginia State Police to investigate the incident. The officer involved has been placed on restricted duty.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

