Bomb squad clears suspicious car near Capitol after man drove on sidewalk

A man seen driving on a sidewalk near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday morning was arrested and a bomb squad cleared the car, authorities say.

U.S. Capitol Police officers “spotted a car that had been driving along the sidewalk, near Peace Circle, and into the grassy area near Third Street, NW, & Constitution Avenue” at about 10 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Officers took the driver into custody, arresting him for reckless driving.

News4 video shows someone being taken into Capitol police custody amid a large police presence.

Roads nearby were closed, and people were asked to avoid the area as the bomb squad searched the car.

The investigation comes after D.C. tightened security in the wake of the New Orleans truck attack a day earlier and before the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the inauguration of former President Donald Trump.

The man's name was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.