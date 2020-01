A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night in Northeast Washington, D.C.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 700 block of 24th Street NE.

D.C. police said a man was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Police were on the scene for about 12 hours following the shooting.

No suspect has been identified in the case.