Man Impersonated Police Officer, Pulled Over Car in Maryland: Police

A Maryland man is facing charges of impersonating a police officer after pulling a car over because it cut him off.

The incident occurred Feb. 22 in Montgomery County, police said.

Police said that Yerko Pallominy-Arce of Rockville was driving an orange Toyota Scion that had red and blue lights flashing in the front windshield area. He had pulled over a black Audi and was blocking the flow of traffic.

A real police officer with the Maryland Natural Resources Police drove by and initiated his own traffic stop of Pallominy-Arce.

According to court records, police recovered a Montgomery County Police Department issued hat with police insignia, a shoulder patch, a wooden baton and a device similar to a police communications microphone. Police said that Pallominy-Arce said that his father is a retired police officer and had given him the lights.

He told police said that he pulled the Audi over "because the vehicle had cut him off and the driver was using their cellphone,” according to court records.

Police are now investigating whether Pallominy-Arce pulled over other drivers. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958.

The 30-year-old could not be reached for comment. It's unclear if he has an attorney.