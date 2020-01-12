Man Hurt in Hit-and-Run in Montgomery County

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a driver in Montgomery County who then left the scene, police say.

The 38-year-old man was walking near Veirs Mill Road and Randolph roads around 9 p.m. Saturday in the Wheaton-Glenmont area when he was hit, police said. The driver fled, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police are investigating and looking for the striking vehicle. A description has not yet been released.

