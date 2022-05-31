Man Hurt After Vehicle Crashes Into Pond in Frederick County: Authorities

A man is in critical condition Tuesday after the vehicle he was in crashed into a pond in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities said.

First responders were called at around 8:45 p.m. to the retaining pond behind the CVS at 5414 Rotary Avenue, off of Old National Pike in New Market, Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire crews searched the water and rescued the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

