Man hit with arrow in Bailey's Crossroads

A man was hit with an arrow while walking in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, police say.

The man was walking on a sidewalk on Carlin Springs Road about midnight when the arrow pierced through his backpack and into his back, Fairfax County police said.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the arrow was shot from a crossbow.

They're asking anyone with any information to call 703-256-8035 or make an anonymous tip to 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

